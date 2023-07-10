Westbound lanes of Lee Road shut down after vehicle snags on wires, pulls down concrete pole

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The westbound lanes of Lee Road are closed after officials said a vehicle caught on low-hanging wires and pulled down a power pole.

Winter Park police said the roadway was originally closed in both directions between North Orlando Avenue and Executive Drive, but the eastbound lanes reopened before 3:30 p.m.

Officials said the vehicle snagged on low-hanging communications wires, causing the pole to be pulled down.

Officials said no one was injured in the incident, but it could take hours to remove the pole.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

