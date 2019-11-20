Legacy Academy in danger of closing amid academic, financial problems, school board says

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Legacy Academy in Titusville is in danger of closing its doors for good.
The Brevard County School Board said the school is having academic and financial issues and now has 90 days to voluntarily close or make a case to remain open.
Last year, a 90-day notice was issued over concerns about the school's failure to participate in the state's accountability system and issues with financial records.
TRENDING NOW:
- Burger King sued after vegan claims Impossible Whopper was contaminated with meat, reports say
- 'Cannabis dream job'? Marijuana website seeks reviewer to smoke weed, share expert opinions
- DOJ officials travel to Orlando to investigate fire department's culture
- Man who was shot 7 times in 2015 fatally shot in Florida
Parents were disappointed to hear the news.
"If the school were to shut down, it wouldn't be finding my kids another day care," said Kamen Johnson. "It would be finding them a (new) school. A whole new person they're learning from, when we're already so far in the year."
Misty Belford, school board chair, told Channel 9 that not only did they not see the results in academic growth and achievement they wanted, but that there were also concerns raised about safety, fiscal management and services not being required for exceptional students, as required by law.
Attorneys for the school have two weeks to request a hearing.
School officials told Channel 9 that closing the school would be a detriment to the community.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}