Legal battle between Disney and DeSantis continues as cuts made to law enforcement at parks

ORLANDO, Fla. — The legal battle between Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to play out in court this week.

Disney sued back in April, accusing the governor of illegal political retaliation when the state repealed Reedy Creek.

The governor’s attorneys filed to dismiss that suit in June, claiming he had “legislative immunity.”

Disney responded to the governor’s motion Wednesday, saying he is trying to, “evade responsibility for his actions.”

Meanwhile, the board overseeing Disney’s special district is going after the deputies hired to protect theme-park guests.

In a meeting Wednesday, the board said it’s cutting $8 million that the old board used to pay law enforcement for off-duty shifts.

It said legal fees tied to fighting Disney in court have forced it to find money elsewhere.

