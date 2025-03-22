Legislation filed to honor late philanthropist Harris Rosen

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Lawmakers in Orange County are proposing to rename a section of International Drive to honor a prominent figure in our community, tourism giant Harris Rosen.

State lawmakers have submitted legislation to pay tribute to Rosen, the businessman and philanthropist who founded Rosen Hotels and passed away in November 2024.

The bill aims to install markers commemorating Rosen along International Drive, specifically between the Beachline and Sand Lake Road.

Additionally, lawmakers have amended the bill to honor State Senator Geraldine Thompson, who recently passed away.

Thompson was instrumental in the development of Orlando’s Wells’ Built Museum.

The road leading to the museum will be renamed “Geraldine Thompson Way.”

