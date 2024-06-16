Legoland Florida names industry veteran as new leader

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Legoland Florida has named a new top executive for the theme park and its associated properties in Winter Haven.

U.K.-based Merlin Entertainments, which owns and operates Legoland Florida, on June 13 announced industry veteran Franceen Gonzales as its new park president, effective June 10.

In the role, Gonzales will oversee all park operations at Legoland Florida Resort, Legoland Water Park, Peppa Pig Theme Park, Legoland Hotel, Legoland Pirate Island Hotel and Legoland Beach Retreat.

