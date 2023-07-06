Let’s go party: Barbie Dreamhouse-themed merch truck stops in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Are you a Barbie girl (or boy) living in Orlando? If so, you can live out a version of your Barbie Dreamhouse fantasy this week.

The Barbie Truck Tour stops in Orlando Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the 2023 National Barbie Dolls Collectors Convention at the Hyatt Regency.

Organizers said you don’t have to be attending the conference to check out the truck, which is selling merchandise marking the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her first Dreamhouse.

Organizers said the newly redesigned Barbie Dreamhouse truck will offer an array of apparel, along with home goods and accessories inspired by a day in life of Barbie in her Dreamhouse.

You can see pictures of the merch and the truck here.

