Lifeguards raise concerns over rip current safety during Memorial Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lifeguards want everyone headed to the beach to watch for strong rip currents.

So far this year in the U.S., at least seven swimmers have died after being caught in rip currents.

Three good Samaritans recently jumped into the water to save a teenager caught in a rip current in Florida.

Watch: Very hot Memorial Day: Near-record highs expected over holiday

While the rescuers were able to help the teen, experts say a water rescue in a rip current should be left to the professionals.

Lifeguards will also fly a red flag when there is a rip current warning.

Read: ‘Remember and honor’: Memorial Day events around Central Florida

At that point, you should not go in the water past waist-deep.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group