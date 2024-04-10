Liftoff! SpaceX deploys more Starlink satellites after early morning rocket launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX said it successfully deployed 23 new Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit early Wednesday.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites lifted off at 1:40 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Falcon 9 launches 23 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida pic.twitter.com/NugemCNECy — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 10, 2024

Following the launch, SpaceX also confirmed a successful booster landing on droneship “Just Read the Instructions,” stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX said it was the second flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission.

The company said it was used previously to help launch Crew-8.

Starlink satellites are used to increase broadband internet capability to locations throughout the world.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 23 @Starlink satellites to orbit https://t.co/5gwYBU5EC1 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 10, 2024

It was the second rocket launch in less than 13 hours from Florida’s Space Coast.

At 12:53 p.m. on Tuesday, United Launch Alliance sent its final Delta IV Heavy rocket on a national security mission for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

