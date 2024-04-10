End of an era: Delta IV Heavy rocket lifts off for the final time

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, at 12:53 pm, ULA launched its last Delta IV Heavy rocket on a national security mission for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

The NROL-70 mission will strengthen the government’s ability to provide timely intelligence.

Let’s relive liftoff of the final #DeltaIVHeavy rocket carrying #NROL70 for the @NatReconOfc, closing Delta’s six decade legacy of excellence in space! #TheDeltaFinale pic.twitter.com/wOuFFza2ac — ULA (@ulalaunch) April 9, 2024

ULA hoped to launch its last Delta mission last month, but there was an issue with the gaseous nitrogen pipeline which provides pneumatic pressure to the launch vehicle.

There was no such issue today, and crowds gathered around the Space Coast to witness the final Delta IV Heavy launch.

Over the course of 60+ years, the Delta family has safely delivered numerous payloads including military, government, and commercial weather, communications and science satellites, robotic probes for exploration, eight Mars missions, and one telescope to their intended orbits.

