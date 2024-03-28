Lightning strike causes large fire that destroys Dunnellon home, firefighters say

DUNNELLON, Fla. — A lightning strike during Wednesday afternoon’s storms sparked a massive house fire in Marion County.

Multiple crews responded around 3:51 p.m. to a house fire on Northwest Buena Vista Road in Dunnellon.

Officials said a person called 911 and lightning struck the home and set the roof on fire.

When firefighters arrived, the two-story home was fully involved in flames, firefighters said.

Fire crews from around Marion County responded to help battle the blaze.

Crews were able to get the fire under control at 4:46 p.m.

Officials said lightning has been determined to be the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family who lost their home.

