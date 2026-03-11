Lightning strike sparks brush fire in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo and Seminole County fire crews extinguished a brush fire caused by lightning in the Live Oak Subdivision.

The fire was reported at 12:43 p.m. after a storm system moved through the area.

The fire originated from a lightning strike to a pine tree during Sunday night storms.

Seminole County fire officials said alert residents in the neighborhood prevented the blaze from spreading by immediately calling 911 when they saw smoke and flames.

Firefighters from Oviedo Stations 46 and 48 joined the Seminole County Fire Department in responding to the report of smoke and flames.

The fire was located in a wooded area off Hazel Grove Road. Upon arrival, crews worked to prevent the blaze from moving further into the surrounding brush.

The efforts of the responding units successfully contained the fire to a 50-by-50-foot area. Investigation by fire officials determined the cause was a lightning strike to a pine tree.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group