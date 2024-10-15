Live Nation will open a new concert venue in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Live Nation, the world’s largest live entertainment organization, will open a new concert venue at the Westcourt mixed-use project in downtown Orlando.

The announcement was made by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer during his Oct. 15 State of Downtown address at Kia Center.

“We’re proud to share with you that Live Nation will operate Westcourt’s 3,500-seat entertainment venue,” said Dyer. “This is a big deal. The venue will host a wide range of events including concerts, comedy, community events, corporate meetings, special events and more.”

Read: ‘Come Out With Pride’ returns to Orlando with its Most Colorful Parade and Pride celebration

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group