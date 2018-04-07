ORLANDO, Fla. - There were isolated showers and lightning throughout Central Florida Saturday as Orlando experienced its warmest day yet this year -- 89 degrees.
A line of storms brought heavy rain, frequent lightning strikes and the potential for winds in excess of 40 mph to Marion County late Saturday afternoon.
The system is forecast to roll into Orlando Saturday evening.
Certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said the storms could bring heavy downpours and damaging winds to metro Orlando.
"While some areas have the potential for an inch or more of needed rain as these storms pass, many other areas that miss the heavier storms will receive far less than that," he said.
Line of storms with history of 50+mph wind gusts approaching #Orlando, still about an hour out. #WFTV #Florida pic.twitter.com/aPiNUNzSe9— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) April 7, 2018
Central #Florida:— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) April 7, 2018
This afternoon: spotty heavy rain, isolated lightning.
This evening: line of storms moves in from northwest.#WFTV #Orlando pic.twitter.com/COjNHF5Kbp
