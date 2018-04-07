  • Live radar: Thunderstorms roll into Central Florida

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - There were isolated showers and lightning throughout Central Florida Saturday as Orlando experienced its warmest day yet this year -- 89 degrees.

    A line of storms brought heavy rain, frequent lightning strikes and the potential for winds in excess of 40 mph to Marion County late Saturday afternoon.

    The system is forecast to roll into Orlando Saturday evening.

    Live: Doppler 9 HD radar

    Certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said the storms could bring heavy downpours and damaging winds to metro Orlando.

    "While some areas have the potential for an inch or more of needed rain as these storms pass, many other areas that miss the heavier storms will receive far less than that," he said.

