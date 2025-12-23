Local police seek help identifying individuals involved in Edgewater handgun incident

EDGEWATER, Fla. — The Edgewater Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify a male and a female involved in a handgun incident that occurred yesterday at Whistle Stop Park.

The incident occurred between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m., when a man drew and fired a handgun after a verbal dispute.

The Edgewater Police Department described the incident as an isolated event, noting that the individuals involved were acquainted with each other.

As a result, they have reassured the community that there is no continuing threat associated with this incident. The department urges anyone with information about the incident or the individuals involved to come forward.

Community members can call the police non-emergency line at 386-424-2000, Option #3, or email tips@cityofedgewater.org.

Detective Cresenzi is also reachable at gcresenzi@cityofedgewater.org.

