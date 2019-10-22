0 LIVE UPDATES: Doctor testifies Markeith Loyd had ‘a lot of head injuries'

ORLANDO, Fla. - The penalty phase in the trial of Markeith Loyd began Monday. He was found guilty last week of first-degree murder for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and her unborn baby in 2016.

A month after killing Dixon, authorities said Loyd shot and killed Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton to avoid capture. That case is scheduled to go to trial in 2020.

This trial is for Dixon's death only. A jury must decide whether to recommend the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

9:30 a.m.

Dr. Joseph Sesta began talking about Loyd's alleged delusions.

"He gets targeted and gets arrested more often than others. He used to run the whole city of Orlando. So, I'm thinking these are some strange thoughts," he said.

9:10 a.m.

The defense called its next witness, Dr. Joseph Sesta. He is a neuropsychologist who examined Markeith Loyd after the crimes.

Sesta reviewed Loyd's Orange County Public Schools' records, and hospital records from recent years.

"He has a lot of head injuries. He has one from when he was 13 and on a military base. He got beat up with a pool cue, and they found him wandering and took him to the hospital," Sesta said.

Sesta talked about another head injury that Loyd received when he was kidnapped.

"He was kidnapped for about four hours, and when they found him, according to them, he looked like the elephant man, he was beaten so badly," Sesta said.

Sesta also said Loyd has an IQ of 89.

"Mr. Loyd doesn't have any problems intellectually, but that's not to say he doesn't have problems psychiatrically," Sesta said.

9 a.m.

The defense's first witness, Cornelius McCree. He is Markeith Loyd's cousin and grew up with him. McCree's testimony lasted about two minutes. He described growing up poor and skipping school with Loyd.

5 a.m.

Testimony is slated to continue today at 9 a.m. Defense attorneys plan to put three other doctors on the stand during the penalty phase before going to the jury.

The state rested its case Monday after calling a handful of witnesses, including an Orlando police officer and a probation officer. Loyd's siblings also took the stand. Click here to read in-depth coverage of Monday's testimony.

Before court wrapped for the day, Markeith Loyd addressed Judge Leticia Marques, objecting to an email that was sent to her about his alleged brain damage. He believed the information should have been shared with a jury and not her, at one point telling her to "go on about your business," before giving a head nod to cameras.

