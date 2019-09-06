LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane death toll in Bahamas rises to 30 as aid begins to arrive

ABACO, Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian decimated parts of the Bahamas. Read live updates on the recovery below:
10:30 a.m. Friday update
Bahamian health minister Duane Sands said least 30 people died in the hurricane and the number could be "significantly higher."
He said the victims are from Abaco and Grand Bahama islands and include some who had been injured and flown to New Providence island.
The hurricane hit Abaco on Sunday and hovered over Grand Bahama for a day and a half.
The Bahamian health ministry said helicopters and boats are on the way to help people in need but warned of delays because of severe flooding and limited access.
Emergency officials have fanned out across stricken areas to track down people who were missing or in distress. Crews began clearing streets and setting up aid distribution centers.
The United Nations said it has purchased eight tons of ready-to-eat meals and will provide satellite communications equipment and airlift storage units, generators and prefab offices to set up logistics hubs.
U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said about 70,000 people "are in immediate need of life-saving assistance" on Grand Bahama and Abaco.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
