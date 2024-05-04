‘Living in a nightmare’: Sanford family shares story after son nearly drowns in apartment pool

SANFORD, Fla. — A Sanford family is sharing a traumatic story during National Water Safety Month.

They said that their 18-month-old child nearly drowned at their apartment complex pool.

The baby exited the family’s locked apartment behind his older sibling and entered the pool area through a broken gate.

They said cameras meant to monitor the area weren’t working.

The mother told Channel 9 how she felt as her son was recovering in the hospital.

“Like living in a nightmare,” said the boy’s mother Emerald Henderson. “Every day in the hospital. Not knowing if my son’s gonna make it. Seeing him cold, out sometimes.”

The family settled with the apartment’s property management company for $2 million.

The pool gate was reportedly fixed.

