Orlando entrepreneur receives business scholarship, aims to end racial disparities in drowning

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando entrepreneur receives 2024 Business Opportunity Scholarship aimed at empowering black entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners in Central Florida to build thriving enterprises that positively impact their communities.

Taylor Walker, owner of the Olympian Fortress Swim Academy, was awarded the scholarship by Florida Technical College (FTC) in conjunction with the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida (AACCCF).

Walker aims to eliminate racial disparities when it comes to drowning deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said drowning death rates for Black people are 1.5 times higher than the rates for White people, and disparities are highest among Black children ages 5-9 (rates 2.6 times higher) and ages 10-14 (rates 3.6 times higher).

“The black community has endured enough trauma associated with bodies of water,” Walker said. “My mission is fueled by my competitive spirit, with the aim of fostering a sense of safety and empowerment among black communities in their interactions with water.”

Read: Local artists meet with organizations, city leaders to sketch new Rosalind Avenue mural in Orlando

Walker comes from a lineage where swimming has been a cherished tradition passed down through generations.

Her family’s legacy is deeply intertwined with the Warren Hawkins Aquatic Center in West Palm Beach, named after her late great-grandfather, a revered black swim coach renowned for teaching numerous children, particularly those from minority backgrounds, the art of swimming.

According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, Florida ranks the highest for unintentional drowning death rate among children aged 1 to 4 years in the United States, with African-American children aged 5 to 19 drowning in swimming pools at rates 5.5 times higher than their Caucasian counterparts in the same age group.

Read: Black History Month: Orlando woman helps underserved communities by sharing her time, expertise

According to the USA Swimming Foundation, 64% of African American children cannot swim, compared to 40% of white children.

“Taylor embodies a remarkable tenacity and determination,” said Dr. Burkett, President of Florida Technical College. “We applaud her dedication and steadfast commitment to effecting positive change within our community.”

Walker started the swim academy in 2021 with the mission to eradicate racial disparities in drowning by ensuring that everyone, particularly those from marginalized backgrounds, has “unfettered access to swimming education and its manifold benefits.”

Watch ‘Black Philanthropy: Time, Talent & Treasure’ on Channel 9

“I am heartened to witness entrepreneurs like Taylor Walker take proactive measures to dismantle barriers and racial disparities to create a safer environment for all children and adults,” added Tanisha Nunn Gary, President of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida. “”We are confident we made the right choice because Taylor’s amazing future and success as an entrepreneur are evident. We can see Taylor creating ripples of opportunity within our diverse community in the long run.”

According to a new release, “The 2024 Business Opportunity Scholarship encompasses full tuition and fees for a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Florida Technical College. In addition to academic assistance, the chosen recipient will receive a laptop computer, membership to the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida, and an exclusive pass to attend their annual Empowerment Business Summit, a premier local event dedicated to inspiring business leaders to champion purpose-driven leadership, sustainable business practices, and positive social impact. "

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group