Local artist meets with organizations, city leaders to sketch new Rosalind Avenue Mural in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — In a few weeks, a new mural will grace the Rosalind Avenue corridor in downtown Orlando.

Last week, several organizations, city leaders, and activists held a meeting that went over plans for how to move forward with the mural that will replace the Black Lives Matter mural.

In June 2020, community members helped paint the 400-foot red, black, and green Pan African mural across Rosalind Avenue. Shortly after, it was defaced and repainted.

The new mural was to be finished by the start of February. Friday’s meeting was to grasp ideas on what theme can depict inclusivity in Orlando.

Local artists from Red Tape Orlando were in attendance as they watched the children from PKZ Orlando conduct a list of ideas of what represents Orlando.

“I think, as a whole, as a collective, when you walk past it you feel proud,” said Peterson Guerrier, Artist with Red Tape Orlando.

Guerrier said the hardest part of the project will be making sure everyone who calls Orlando home is represented.

“As far as the community we don’t have a landmark. So, we want this to become that, to become that staple piece that everyone, the minute you see it, that’s Orlando, and that’s the community,” said Guerrier.

Guerrier said he plans to make several rendering ideas from the list discussed at the meeting. The groups will convene again before a decision is made and approved by the city.

The city said the project is part of Orlando’s Downtown Quick Build Infrastructure Project.

The goal is to improve the road, increase safety, and enhance the area’s appearance.

The estimated cost for the artwork design and other designs apart of the infrastructure Project and painting of the four intersection murals on Orange Avenue will be $46,130 and funded by the Community Redevelopment Agency.

“It’s only appropriate that we come back to the original community painting to replace it and talk about how we have moved forward as a city,” said Regina Hill, Orlando Commissioner.

Additionally, the infrastructure project will add artistic curb extensions and crosswalks at several intersections.

Orange Ave near Central Blvd

Orange Ave and Robinson St

Orange Ave and Concord St

Rosalind Ave and Jackson St

Rosalind Ave and Church St

Rosalind Ave and Washington St

Magnolia Ave and Amelia St

Magnolia Ave and Concord St

Additionally, the “green” bike lane along Rosalind Avenue will be improved from Church Street to Concord Street with added separation and “bend-ins” at intersection crosswalks.

The city said the cost estimate for materials (stencils, paint, sealant, etc.) and implementation of the crosswalks and bulb-outs (which will be done by contractors) is $150,000. It will be paid by the Transportation Department’s safety funds, which are proceeds from red light camera automated enforcement.

Roadway resurfacing cost –

• Paving - Mill and Resurface $450,000

• Stripping $40,000

• Loops (for traffic lights) $30,000

• Green Bike Lane $118,000

• Sidewalk Repairs $125,000

• Total $763,000

The funds will cover the project design, installation, and future maintenance.

