Removal of ‘Black Lives Matter’ street mural underway in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Work is underway to remove a Black Lives Matter street mural in downtown Orlando.

The artwork, created in 2020, was painted on a stretch of Rosalind Avenue on the west side of Lake Eola.

Black Lives Matter mural Orlando Drone 9 spotted the mural partially paved over on Monday. (WFTV)

On Monday, Drone 9 flew over the road and spotted the letters were partially covered.

The City of Orlando told Channel 9 it was necessary to remove the mural in order to repave the roadway.

The message — approximately 400 feet long and 30 feet wide — appeared between East Washington and East Robinson streets.

You may remember, soon after it was painted, someone vandalized the mural in June 2020.

City officials said they are working with the same organization that helped create the BLM mural in order to come up with replacement artwork.

