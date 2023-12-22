Resurfacing of Rosalind Road will see end of Black Lives Matter mural

ORLANDO, Fla. — Since 2020, cities across the United States have supported the Black Lives Matter Movement, including Orlando, even painting murals for the symbolic movement, but come January 2024, Orlando’s version will be gone.

“It does not diminish it because the work continues because there was policy put in place and that’s what was so important about the Black Lives Matter Mural, the things that came behind it,” said Commissioner Regina Hall, Orlando District 5.

Starting January 2, 2024, Orlando will start its Downtown Quick Build Infrastructure Project.

“We need to make sure we are providing a safe and efficient roadway system,” said David Barilla, Executive Director of the Downtown Development Board + Community Redevelopment Agency.

The plan is to resurface Rosalind Avenue from Robinson Street to Anderson Street. The goal is to improve the road, increase safety, and enhance the area’s appearance.

The project will add murals, artistic curb extensions, and crosswalks at key intersections.

Orange Ave near Central Blvd

Orange Ave and Robinson St

Orange Ave and Concord St

Rosalind Ave and Jackson St

Rosalind Ave and Church St

Rosalind Ave and Washington St

Magnolia Ave and Amelia St

Magnolia Ave and Concord St

Additionally, the “green” bike lane along Rosalind Avenue will be improved from Church Street to Concord Street with added separation and “bend-ins” at intersection crosswalks.

In June 2020, community members helped paint the 400-foot red, black, and green Pan African mural across Rosalind Avenue.

Shortly after, it was defaced and repainted. Due to the infrastructure project, the stretch of the road will have to be torn up.

“We must go back to the people and let them know this is what’s being proposed, and what are your thoughts,” said Hill.

The project will start in early January, and once it’s finished, a new message will soon be in the works.

The city said it has not come up with that conceptual idea just yet however it plans to work with the organization that helped with the BLM Mural on Rosalind Avenue.

“The asphalt that we’re going to do here on Rosalind is going to the last one. So, we will have the appropriate amount of time to make sure that it’s going to be led again by the very people that bought this before us,” said Hill.

