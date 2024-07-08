Clermont acupuncture doctor accused of sexual battery

CLERMONT, Fla. — A said a 52-year-old acupuncture doctor accused of sexual battery was arrested last week, the Clermont Police Department said.

Police said Tuesday that a 31-year-old woman left an acupuncture clinic, found an officer a block away and reported the sexual battery.

Investigators said the woman attended a scheduled acupuncture appointment with Dr. Andrew Lawrence Walsh at Acupuncture Clermont on North Frontage Road.

Police said that when the woman was in the exam room with Walsh, she was inappropriately touched and sexually battered by him during a massage.

They said that after a DNA search warrant was executed, Walsh was arrested and was taken to the Lake County Jail.

Walsh is currently being held without bail.

The agency said it encourages anyone who may also be a victim to come forward.

