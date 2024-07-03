Local Caribbean bakery supports loved ones in Jamaica ahead of Beryl

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Jamaican community in Orange County is doing what it can to support family and friends on the island as Hurricane Beryl approaches.

It’s another busy day at Caribbean Sunshine Bakery near West Colonial Drive.

Meals are served, and to-go orders are handed out.

Peter Daley is the owner and head chef, and he loves being busy, but not today. His mind is elsewhere.

Daley said, “We were watching the storm, and we were hoping and praying it wouldn’t come our way, but it’s going through our hometown.”

Daley is Jamaican. As are the majority of his employees. They can’t help but think of Hurricane Beryl.

Daley said, “I have family that lives in the hills. They are going to get the worst part of it because power goes out first there.”

Daley is making preps, too, since he is short-staffed.

Two of his workers are currently stuck in Jamaica, which is why he’s taking orders today.

Hurricane Beryl is a menacing threat to Jamaica. With the storm’s arrival today, Jamaicans are preparing for the worst.

Yvonne Coomes still provides her signature service with a smile despite her concerns for her family back home.

Coomes said, “They are exposed like everyone else. They are facing the same danger.”

The memories of Hurricane Gilbert in 1988 are a stark reminder of the potential devastation.

