0 Local celebrations, events leading up to MLK Jr. Day 2019

ORLANDO, Fl. - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is only a week a way and Channel 9 has put together a primer of events to get you set in preparation of Monday's parade.

Take a look at some of the local events leading up to and on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for 2019.

2019 MLK Leadership Forum

This free event covers issues that Dr. King stood for and his significance to society today. The event is being held at Florida A & M University's College of Law at 201 Beggs Avenue on January 17. For more information, contact John Ellis Jr. at 321-426-1731.

2019 MLK Jr. Dance and Step Showcase

Come on out for an evening of fun for this family celebration in Eatonville. The showcase is being held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on January 18 at the Hungerford Gymnasium at 100 East Kennedy Boulevard. The best part: entry to the event is only $1! For additional details, contact Veronica Smith at 407-623-8913.

Kissimmee Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration

Be sure to check out Kissimee's family fun event through it historic downtown. It all kicks off on January 19 at 10 a.m. with a festival following from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kissimmee Lakefront Park. Gospel, R & B and soul performances combined with vendors and great vibes will make this for an event you don't want to miss. About 3,000 people are slated to attend so be sure to get there early! For more information, click here.

2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

The 35th Annual Downtown Orlando MLK Jr. Day Parade will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on January 19. The parade is slated to begin at the Downtown Orlando Courthouse and route to Lake Eola Park. Click here for additional information.

Winter Park's 17th Annual Unity Heritage Festival

The City of Winter Park will be holding is Unity Heritage Festival on January 20 and January 21. The first event begins at 1 p.m. on Jan. 20 in Shady Park. Children's games, career booths and vendors will all be on site for the festival. Entertainment will also be provided by gospel artists Heath King and Veronica Stephens.

The festival continues Jan 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shady Park with food and live entertainment provided by LUVU band and CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion. The event is free to attend. Click here for more information.

Oviedo Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

The City of Oviedo will hold its MLK Day of Celebration on January 21. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. at Oviedo High School and will route to Round Lake Park for an additional celebration at 11 a.m. Those interested in participating can purchase a $3 wristband to have access to an unlimited rotation of inflatable activities! For more information, click here, or call 407-971-5590.

Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Vigil at Tiedtke Concert

Rollins College will hold its annual MLK Jr. vigil at 6 p.m. on January 21 at 1000 Holt Avenue in Winter Park. This year's event will include entertainment from nationally recognized dance company Dawn Branch Works and a keynote presentation from Judge Victoria Pratt. For more information, contact Destinee Lott at 407-691-1240. The event is free to attend.

