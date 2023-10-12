Local college students receive help through the Hispanic Heritage Scholarship Fund

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fifty local college students will have some help with their tuition next semester.

They were awarded scholarships through the Hispanic Heritage Scholarship Fund on Wednesday.

The award ceremony was also a fundraiser for the next round of scholarships.

Aref Abdala, one of the recipients, said the scholarship is about more than just the money.

“It’s really about the networking and connections that you make,” he said. “There are sponsors, companies that put in money to this organization and to sponsor students and the networking that you can create by talking to these sponsors to give you opportunities.”

Over $360,000 worth of college scholarships were awarded.

Students can apply for the next round of scholarships in the spring.

