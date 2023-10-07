Osceola County gives free tuition to students graduating in 2024

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — More Osceola County students will have the chance at a free education.

Osceola County leaders announced Friday they will fund a third year of the “Osceola Prosper” program.

It provides two years of paid college or technical training for every 2024 high school graduate in the county.

This will also include home-schooled students and students at private and charter schools.

The training will be eligible at Valencia College of Osceola Technical College.

The Board of Commissioners included more than $8 million to fund the program in the 2024 budget.

