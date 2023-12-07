Local firefighters spotlight possible dangers from Christmas trees

ORLANDO, Fla. — ‘Tis the season for celebrations with family and friends.

However, as we come together to celebrate the holidays, it’s important to know how to keep you and your family safe.

Orange County firefighters are helping to spread awareness on holiday fire safety.

Watch: WFTV to host Santa Saturday event to support Toys for Tots on Dec. 9

Firefighters are raising the alarm about fire dangers that can come from Christmas trees.

Firefighters demonstrated this week what could happen if you don’t water your live Christmas tree.

Watch: Toys for Tots opens new warehouse, looks for volunteers for holiday season

As trees get older, they can become a dangerous fuel source for any fires that may occur.

Firefighters say you also need to keep trees away from heat sources and make sure it is not strung with faulty lights or wiring.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group