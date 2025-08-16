Local groups helping families evicted from condemned International Drive hotel

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Seventy-two families living at the Howard Johnson Hotel on International Drive must vacate the premises by Monday morning, leaving many without a clear plan for housing.

The tenants, who have been residing at the hotel for months, were given no notice or explanation for the sudden eviction.

Many, like Megan Reeves, who moved in just last Saturday and paid for two weeks, are left scrambling for solutions.

“I’m completely overwhelmed,” said Megan Reeves, who was informed she had to leave after returning from work on Wednesday. “What am I supposed to do? Like, I don’t know.”Travis Wieand, another tenant, reported that the hotel had been experiencing issues such as water outages, mold, and pest infestations. “We’re going to go back to being homeless,” he said, expressing concern over the potential legal consequences of homelessness in Orlando.

Tenants were originally told they had to leave by 6 p.m. Wednesday, but the City of Orlando intervened to extend utilities until Monday morning to prevent immediate homelessness.

However, the building still lacks a working sprinkler system.

The Coalition for the Homeless and other nonprofit organizations provided food, toiletries, school supplies, and information on shelters and affordable housing to assist the displaced families.

Melony Hall, a former housekeeper at the hotel, described the chaotic situation as residents tried to figure out their next steps. “Everybody’s running around crazy because they don’t know what they’re going to do,” she said.Community Legal Services was also present, offering legal assistance to tenants who might need help navigating the situation.

The sudden eviction has left many families in a state of uncertainty, with community groups stepping in to provide immediate support.

The situation underscores the challenges faced by vulnerable populations in securing stable housing.

