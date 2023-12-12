Local Jewish community celebrating Chanukah as Israel-Hamas war rages on

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Israel Hamas War has now passed the two-month mark. This comes as the local Jewish community is in its fifth day of celebrating Chanukah, also known as the Festival of Lights.

This year, the Chabad of South Orlando is lighting a second menorah in honor of Jewish hostages and those who have died, and aren’t able to do it themselves.

“We need to celebrate the good things,” Rabbi Yosef Konikov, with Chabad of South Orlando, said. “That gives strength to us and also to those who are fighting for what’s right in Israel.”

Even with so much darkness over the last two months they are still celebrating the light they find in this holiday.

“An atrocity like what occurred on October 7th is something no person civilian or human should accept,” Rabbi Konikov said.

The Rabbi tells us he has seen a rise in antisemitism across the country but not here specifically in Central Florida.

Despite fear and anxiety he says the war has encouraged many people locally to speak out.

“People are very inspired to do something about their Jewishness,” Rabbi Konikov said.

For eight days and nights hundreds of people, some not even Jewish, have gathered to sing and dance and find a way to balance sadness with celebration.

“One of the great messages of Chanukah is that we’re not complacent,” Rabbi Konikov said. “There is darkness in the world. Our job is to not rely on the good things we did yesterday. Add more, more goodness, more kindness, more love.”

