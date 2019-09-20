Local members of Congress working on legislation to allow congressional offices in VA hospitals

ORLANDO, Fla. - Local members of Congress are fighting back after learning that they will no longer be able to have offices at local Veterans Administration hospitals as of the end of the year.
Currently, Reps. Darren Soto and Stephanie Murphy share an office in the Lake Nona VA hospital.
Related Headlines
The VA said that their offices are being removed because the space is needed for clinical purposes.
READ: Congressional offices to be evicted from Orlando Veterans Affairs Medical Center
But Soto and Murphy, along with Rep. Brian Mast, have been vocal about how they believe there is space for congressional offices, too.
The VA told them there is a legal reason they cannot be there, and that they’ll have to change the law to keep their offices there.
In response, the representatives are working on legislation called the Congressional Services Act, which would help open offices inside VA hospitals all across the nation.
Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}