Local organizations partner to bring Thanksgiving cheer to Central Florida families

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Thanksgiving approaches, many families in Central Florida are struggling to afford a traditional holiday meal.

However, thanks to the generosity of local organizations, there’s hope for a brighter holiday season.

The Heart of Florida United Way’s Thanksgiving Project, in partnership with 9 Family Connection, is providing much-needed assistance to families like Kodi Wallace’s. Kodi, a student at Seminole State College, is part of a growing group known as ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed).

Read: $20 Thanksgiving? Target latest store to cut cost of holiday meal

These are individuals who work but still struggle to afford basic necessities.

“Thanksgiving for me is a time to be with family and cook good food,” says Kodi. However, for many ALICE families, putting a meal on the table can be a challenge.

Read: Aldi Walmart create economical Thanksgiving meals to combat high prices

Enter the Thanksgiving Project. For the past five years, the project has provided meal kits filled with traditional Thanksgiving dinner fixings, along with a grocery gift card, to families in need.

This year, with the help of Seminole State College, the goal is to reach 5,000 households.

Watch: Action 9: Watch out for donation scams following Hurricane Helene

“Holiday meals are sometimes off the table,” says Ashley Blasewitz of the Heart of Florida United Way. “Any financial relief we can give allows families to celebrate the holidays.”

How You Can Help:

There’s still time to get involved in the Thanksgiving Project! Whether you’d like to volunteer your time or make a financial contribution, you can visit the 9 Family Connection website at 9family.com.

By working together, these organizations are ensuring that everyone in Central Florida has the opportunity to enjoy a happy and healthy holiday season.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group