Local restaurant group expands with upscale Japanese tapas concept

The first of three Oza Izakaya restaurants has opened in the Williamsburg Downs shopping plaza not far from SeaWorld Orlando, and restauranteur Tim Liu, the name behind Oza and other eateries such as Mikado Sushi in MetroWest and Boku Sushi & Grill in Maitland, is ready for more.

What distinguishes Oza from other similar eateries around town is the painstaking detail brought to every element in the restaurant. The food, dishes, utensils, decor and interior moss landscape all stem from Liu’s imagination.

“Everything is custom,” he said.

