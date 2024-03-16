Local Zoo celebrates its 30th anniversary

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Zoo is marking its 30th anniversary with a year-long celebration.

The Zoo will kick off its 30th year with a birthday bash from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on March 23 and 24.

Guests will be able to enjoy animal encounters, special animal enrichments and more.

An assortment of treats such as special birthday cocktails and snacks will be available for purchase.

On the 30th of every month through January 2025, the Zoo will also host mini celebrations with more special animal moments and birthday activities.

“As the largest community-built zoo in the world, we’re thrilled to invite our guests to join our birthday bash,” said Keith Winsten, CEO. “Through the support of our community, we’ve been able to grow from a small zoo to a leader in animal wellbeing, education and conservation.”

For more information about the anniversary festivities click here.

