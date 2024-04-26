LoCash and Sugar Ray to highlight 2024 Leesburg Bikefest

LEESBURG, Fla. — A popular event revs up Friday in Central Florida.

Friday marks the first day of the 27th Leesburg Bikefest.

During the event, motorcycle enthusiasts will fill downtown Leesburg to see free concerts, stunt shows, vendors, and more.

“We are thrilled to welcome riders from near and far to experience the excitement of Leesburg Bikefest,” said Maggie Lyden, Special Events Manager for the City of Leesburg. “This event is not just about motorcycles, it’s about community, a passion for the open road and a passion for music. We can’t wait to see everyone come together and celebrate.”

County duo LoCash and rock group Sugar Ray are both scheduled to perform this year.

The event runs through Sunday.

More information about Leesburg Bikefest can be found here.

