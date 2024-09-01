Lockheed Martin’s Orlando division secures $287M in missile, tech deals

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Three Department of Defense contracts were awarded to Lockheed Martin Corp. in Orlando earlier this month.

On Aug. 15, the Bethesda, Maryland-based defense contractor’s Orlando operations landed $287 million in contracts to provide services to the Air Force, Navy and other parties. Lockheed Martin’s Missiles & Fire Control division is based in Orlando along Universal Boulevard near the International Drive tourist corridor.

Read: ‘He didn’t protect her’: family remembers 9-year-old after father was arrested for her death

Here are more details on the local Lockheed (NYSE: LMT) contracts, according to the Department of Defense website:

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group