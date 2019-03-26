Lockout lifted for Orange County schools after suspected robber caught, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three schools were placed on lockout Tuesday due to police activity in the area, Orange County school officials said.
Officials said Olympia High School, Chain of Lakes High School and Windy Ridge K-8, were placed on lockout, which has since been lifted.
A news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said, “Deputies were surveilling an armed robbery suspect with an active warrant in the area of Conroy Windermere Road and South Apopka-Vineland Road, when the suspect was able to evade them and fled on foot."
Deputies said they caught the suspected robber and lifted the lockout, just a few hours later.
*A lockout recovers all students from outside the building, secures the building perimeter and locks all outside doors. This would be implemented when there is a threat or hazard outside the building.
