  • 'We lost two beautiful babies,' Sheriff says in sisters' minibike death in Bartow

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    BARTOW, Fla. - Two children were killed Sunday when a minibike they were riding crashed into a pickup truck, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

     

    Related Headlines

    Deputies said Charisma Vega, 12, and her sister Kiara, 9, were crossing Connersville Road near Wellington Place in Bartow when the truck struck the pair.

     

    The children were taken to a hospital, where they later died.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The truck driver didn’t see the girls, deputies said.

     

    Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news conference that the girls were, “just out on a Sunday afternoon, having fun,” but the bike was not certified for the road.

     

    “It was a horrible event,” Judd said. “They just came down Wellington and into the path of the truck,” Judd said.

     

    The girls were not wearing helmets, deputies said.   

     

    “Our deputies have been with the families and they are absolutely devastated,” Judd said. “The neighborhood is devastated, the EMS workers are devastated, law enforcement is devastated; we lost two beautiful babies.”   

     

    Judd said there is no evidence of wrongdoing by the truck driver.

     

    Watch Polk County sheriff's news conference below:

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories