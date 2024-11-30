Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando Resort packs 450K meals for Central Florida relief

ORLANDO, Fla. — Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando Resort partners with the Longwood-based U.S. Hunger to package 450 thousand meals this weekend.

The Universal Hotels hosted hunger projects Saturday as part of the Good Neighbor Community outreach program.

The news release said the meals would be distributed throughout Central Florida and areas recovering from Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

Nearly 3,000 Loews Hotel team members, guests, families, and partners worked in an assembly-line style to package meals at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal Aventura Hotel and Universal Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites.

The Loews Hotel has been packing meals for over 11 years and prepared more than 3 million meals to support communities.

