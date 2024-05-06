Longwood bakery owner arrested for sexually harassing and exposing himself to his employees

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Luis Alfonso Espinel, the owner of a Longwood bakery, was arrested Sunday after an employee told investigators he sexually harassed her for five months.

Investigators said the victim, whose name was not released told them Espinel, the owner of Pan Pan Bakery, had been sexually harassing her since the beginning of the year.

During the time, investigators said the victim claimed Espinel made unwanted sexual advances toward her and inappropriately touched her without her permission during her shifts at the bakery on E State Rd 434.

Read: Deadly crash blocks northbound lanes of I-95 in Ormond Beach

“When you’re the victim of any unwanted sexual advances, even before it’s a crime, it’s traumatic to that person,” said Micheal Aprile, Lieutenant with Longwood Police Department.

Lieutenant Aprile said in April, Espinel showed the employee his genitals, and the same day, he showed her a video on his cell phone of her using the employee bathroom.

Read: Israel-Hamas war: Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal

“Everything seemed to be done from a phone through some type of opening, not a peephole, but you know, just some unmitigated opening that he was able to exploit,” said Lieutenant Aprile.

Eyewitness News found records that showed Espinel was arrested in 2016 for battery after an employee told investigators inside the bakery he put " his hand up her shirt and touched her breast and his other hand down her pants and touched her buttocks.”

Read: COVID-19: What to know about the new variants; what are the symptoms of FLiRT?

Lieutenant Aprile said they are investigating evidence to see if there are any other victims.

Espinel was arrested with simple battery, indecent exposure, and nine counts of video voyeurism.

His bond was set by a Seminole County judge Monday at $47,000, along with a GPS monitor. He is due in court on June 4th.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group