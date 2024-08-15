Longwood preps new mobility plan with SunRail parking hub, trails and more

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Longwood may get a multimodal hub for its SunRail station, in addition to more parking and pedestrian improvements as part of its long-term transportation plan.

City leaders on Aug. 5 approved updates to Longwood’s Bicycle-Pedestrian Master Plan, along with a 2045 Mobility Plan and a mobility fee on new development and redevelopment. The bike-pedestrian plan is a long-range vision which includes more than 40 projects at a cost of $9.4 million.

Lauren Rushing, a transportation planner with Nue Urban Concepts who worked with the city on the plans, said during a July 25 council meeting the moves are important because they will allow the city to establish the mobility fee, promote better connectivity and take away barriers for development.

