Lots of sun will warm up your Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lots of sun is in the forecast for Tuesday.
Meteorologist Brian Shields said a storm system is sitting well to the west of Central Florida.
Conditions will stay dry and temps should rise into the middle 80s.
All in all, expect a really nice day.
Wednesday will be even warmer, as the mercury nears 90 degrees.
Then, by late Thursday, that system will arrive, bringing some rain and storms to the Channel 9 viewing area.
After the storms, expect a great weekend forecast, Shields said.
