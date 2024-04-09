Lots of sun will warm up your Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lots of sun is in the forecast for Tuesday.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said a storm system is sitting well to the west of Central Florida.

Conditions will stay dry and temps should rise into the middle 80s.

All in all, expect a really nice day.

WFTV Tuesday forecast (WFTV staff)

READ: ‘It was incredible’: Hundreds of Central Florida families watch the solar eclipse

Wednesday will be even warmer, as the mercury nears 90 degrees.

Then, by late Thursday, that system will arrive, bringing some rain and storms to the Channel 9 viewing area.

WFTV Tuesday forecast (WFTV staff)

After the storms, expect a great weekend forecast, Shields said.

READ: NCAA men’s basketball final: UConn tops Purdue to repeat as champions

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:





©2024 Cox Media Group