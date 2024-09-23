Lotto officials announce its newest “Sizzilin’ Hot September” scratch-off games

ORLANDO, Fla. — The new games range from $2 to $30, offering over $664 million in total cash prizes.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Try your luck with lotto’s newest $2 scratch-off game, FIND THE 7s, which features over $19 million in cash prizes up for grabs and the chance to win $50,000. Players can also uncover a star symbol to win $25 instantly.

For $5, DOUBLE YOUR MONEY offers over $51.8 million in cash prizes, with winnings starting at $10 and four top prizes of $1 million. Win up to 12 times on each ticket.

Read: Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine to become hurricane before impacting Florida this week

Lottery’s newest $10 game, SILVER STREAK allows players to win up to $2 million instantly, with over $104 million in cash prizes, including more than $22 million in prizes ranging from $50 to $100.

The $30 GOLD RUSH MULTIPLIER features more than $489 million in cash prizes and the opportunity to multiply winnings up to 300 times, offering players the chance to win up to $15 million.

Read: Surfer ‘Gnarly Charley’ injured after shark bite in New Smyrna Beach

Scratch-off games made up 74% of ticket sales in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Since their inception, scratch-off games have awarded more than $63.1 billion in prizes, created 2,175 millionaires, and generated more than $19.24 billion for the Education Enhancement Trust Fund.

Read: Florida activates price gouging hotline

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $47 billion to enhance education and sending more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $95.7 billion in prizes and made more than 4,000 people millionaires, according to lottery officials.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group