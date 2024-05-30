Loved ones organize vigil for father shot, killed on Marion County school grounds

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a local father in Marion County.

A candlelight vigil is planned to honor Joey Coles at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Coles was shot and killed in the parking lot of North Marion Middle School last week.

The suspect, his ex-wife’s fiance, is in the Marion County Jail and is charged with Cole’s murder.

A real family man: community remembers father killed after North Marion Middle School award ceremony

Many people are expected to gather to celebrate the life of the father and friend.

The vigil’s theme is blue and white, Coles’s favorite colors.

Police said the man who pulled the trigger, Roderick Watson, is charged with murder in the second degree.

He is scheduled for an arraignment on June 25 at 9 a.m.

