Low levels of red tide found in Indian River Lagoon system, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said low levels of red tide have been found in Volusia County in the Indian River Lagoon system.
No traces of the algae bloom have been discovered in the waters off the county's beaches just yet, but officials will test the waters this week.
The county's environmental management division will collect the samples that scientists at FWC will test.
Red tide is a higher than normal concentration of microscopic algae.
Breaking waves can release the toxins into the air, causing eye, nose and throat irritations for people living along the coast and people with chronic breathing issues.
There have been no fish kills in Volusia County.
Volusia County will be testing the waters in three locations along the coast this week once the rough surf subsides.
Red tide blooms can last several days or even weeks.
County officials and FWC could not say how long it will take to get results back from the samples.
