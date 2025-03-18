Lucky lottery winner scratches his way to $2M in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man tested his luck when he bought a $10 scratch-off ticket — and it paid off big-time.

The Florida Lottery said Bryan Hyers recently purchased his MONOPOLY™ SECRET VAULT ticket at a convenience store in Ormond Beach.

What Hyers uncovered was one of the game’s four top prizes worth $2 million.

Florida Lottery’s official website showed two of those top prizes were still in circulation as of March 18.

MONOPOLY SECRET VAULT™ debuted in July and the odds of winning a prize are 1-in-3.41, according to state lottery officials.

Speedway, located at 1102 West Granada Boulevard in Ormond Beach, sold Hyers his winning ticket.

Florida Lottery will award a $4,000 bonus to that retailer for selling the lucky scratch-off.

By the way, Hyers chose to receive his prize in a lump sum payment, which means he took home just over $1.15 million.

Here’s an image of Hyers’ winning ticket:

"Monopoly Secret Vault" $2 million winner Bryan Hyers spent $10 on his MONOPOLY SECRET VAULT scratch-off ticket and won $2 million. (Florida Lottery)

