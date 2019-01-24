Lynx CEO keeps job amid company's financial struggles

ORANGE COUNTY, Fl. - Lynx's Chief Executive Officer will continue on in his role after a board meeting decided against exploring the option of firing him.
Embattled CEO Edward Johnson has been at the center of several questions about the company's financial struggles while taking in a $195,000 salary.
There was little talk at Thursday's meeting about the possible $21 miliion shortfall the company is facing and no public discussion about Johnson.
However, the board chair did tell Channel 9 that the company was at a breaking point.
"I think you've seen we are at the point that we are asking a great deal of questions," said Lee Constantine. "It's fair to say that we are looking very seriously at the long term viability of this organization."
Johnsons has maintained that he hasn't given much thought to resigning. His contract is set to automatically renew soon.
A full assessment of Lynx has not been conducted in 15 years. The board did not vote on it as they do not know how much it would cost and currently do not have any extra funds to spend.
