Lynx explores bus rapid transit connection for airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Lynx and the city of Orlando plan to study the potential for a previously proposed bus rapid transit system that would connect Orlando International Airport with other parts of the city along Semoran Boulevard/State Road 436.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority, known as Lynx, is working with the city on a 13.3-mile project that would include nine stops from University Boulevard to the airport. The estimated cost for the system is $125.7 million, with a projected annual operating cost of $3.1 million per year.

READ: Woman missing after armed carjacking believed to be dead, Seminole County sheriff says

Bus rapid transit differs from conventional bus routes, with the vehicles often having dedicated stations like a train and with 15-minute headways, which means the time between the arrival of the buses. Lynx’s Lymmo service in downtown Orlando is an example of bus rapid transit.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group