Macy’s opens 2nd small Orlando store in Waterford Lakes

Macy’s is opening the second of its smaller stores in Central Florida with a new location in Waterford Lakes Town Center.

The new Macy’s at 397 N. Alafaya Trail in Orlando takes over the former Bed Bath & Beyond store in the shopping plaza. The Macy’s, which is already open, will hold a grand opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m. Aug. 24 that will include giveaways, according to a press release from the company.

The store is roughly 26,000 square feet, said a Macy’s spokesperson. Macy’s and landlord Ohio-based Washington Property Group declined to disclose if the store underwent renovations. It was not immediately clear when Macy’s leased its location in Waterford Lakes, which is the seventh largest shopping center in Central Florida, according to research by OBJ.

