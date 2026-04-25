Magic top Pistons 113-105, take 2-1 series lead

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic beat the Detroit Pistons 113-105 Saturday afternoon in front of a sold out crowd at the Kia Center in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in this best-of-seven series.

Desmond Bane scored 25 points and tied a franchise playoff record with seven threes. Paolo Banchero also scored 25 points and hit the dagger three late in the fourth quarter. Banchero also had 12 rebounds and nine assists in his near triple-double.

The Orlando Magic win Game 3 113-105 to take a 2-1 series lead. Paolo and Desmond with 25 each.



P5 with the dagger three.



Game 4 Monday night at 8:00. pic.twitter.com/FmAO4381uJ — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) April 25, 2026

PAOLO HITS THE 3 ON A WILD BOUNCE!



THE BALL WAS EVEN WITH THE SHOT CLOCK ⏰



Magic look to close it out in Game 3 🍿 pic.twitter.com/oCRRsshqjl — NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2026

Wendell Carter Jr. was massive on the boards scoring 14 points with 17 rebounds.

Orlando led by as many as 17 points in the Game 3 win.

Monday’s Game 4 tipoff at the Kia Center is set for 8:00.

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