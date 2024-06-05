Maitland home swap break sales record for combined $16.3M

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Two homes in Maitland sold for a combined $16.3 million on May 31, shattering the previous sales record for the city.

Ulrich Stanley Marine Jr. bought the home at 570 Manor Road from Prestige Florida Property Investments LLC for $10.3 million, and Prestige purchased Marine’s home at 119 Whitecaps Circle for $6 million.

The previous record for a home sale in Maitland was $5.5 million in 2020.

